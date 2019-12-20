Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $368.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $327.63 on Monday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $326.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.70 and its 200-day moving average is $289.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.6% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

