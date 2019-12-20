Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.67

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $279.67 and traded as low as $273.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $281.50, with a volume of 238,893 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.67 million and a PE ratio of 29.32.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

