Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Aeron has a market cap of $2.69 million and $2.78 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, Kuna and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex, IDAX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Mercatox and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

