AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 257,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 279,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

