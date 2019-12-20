Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $999.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report sales of $999.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.86 million to $1.05 billion. Albemarle reported sales of $921.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 1,849,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,723. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after buying an additional 420,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

