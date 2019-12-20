Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Up 11.9%

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s share price shot up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.31, 170,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 52,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 796.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

