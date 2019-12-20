Alchemint Standards 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,985.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $169,645.00 and $2,985.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.01182365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120382 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

