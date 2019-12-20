Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39, 213,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 356,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $49,472.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 632,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,569.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,390 shares of company stock worth $216,504. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 196,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

