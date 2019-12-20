Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Up 5.7%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $132.53, approximately 275,178 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 449,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of -1.13.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $113,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

