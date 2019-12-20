Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Reaches New 1-Year High at $812.90

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $812.90 and last traded at $810.09, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $801.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $782.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 39.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

