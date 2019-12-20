Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.80

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.07), with a volume of 1382964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.70 ($1.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Andrew Franklin sold 1,371,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total value of £1,056,144.32 ($1,389,297.97). Also, insider Peter Butterfield sold 2,791,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £2,065,744.04 ($2,717,369.17).

Alliance Pharma Company Profile (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

