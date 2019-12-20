Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.