Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.28.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.53. 295,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,334. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

