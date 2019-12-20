Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s score:

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,207. The firm has a market cap of $342.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.