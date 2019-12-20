Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,421.89.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,352.04. The company had a trading volume of 121,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,313.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $932.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,364.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 225,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

