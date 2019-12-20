Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PINE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

PINE stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

