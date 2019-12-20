Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.94. 179,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,892. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$136.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 740.74%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

