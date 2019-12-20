Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17, approximately 103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

About Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

