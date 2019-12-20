Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $83.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. ValuEngine cut Ameren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AEE stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ameren by 15.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $4,020,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

