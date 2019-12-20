Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,887,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 758,084 shares.The stock last traded at $0.47 and had previously closed at $0.40.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
