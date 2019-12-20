Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,887,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 758,084 shares.The stock last traded at $0.47 and had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126,291 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 288,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

