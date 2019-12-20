Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $710.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will announce sales of $710.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 3,476,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Avaya has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Avaya by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

