Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,350.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 1,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

