Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $220.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.54 million and the lowest is $209.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $131.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $765.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.80 million to $781.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,638. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 35,131 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $14,828,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 62.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 364,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 139,794 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $106.25. 1,086,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.95, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

