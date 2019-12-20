Analysts Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.69 Million

Analysts expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to announce $507.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the highest is $510.65 million. Servicemaster Global posted sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 19.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. 1,056,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

