Analysts Set Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) PT at $6.94

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 21.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 28.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 192.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 1,289,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -780.71 and a beta of 1.56. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

