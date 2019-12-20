Analysts Set Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $18.25

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

LASR opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Nlight has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares in the company, valued at $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after purchasing an additional 270,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nlight by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nlight by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 337,561 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nlight by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 460,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

