Analysts Set PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT at $37.00

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $25.86. 17,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,044. The stock has a market cap of $706.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $12,569,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

