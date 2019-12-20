Analysts Set Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Target Price at GBX 143.33

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 143.33 ($1.89).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PMO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th.

LON PMO traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 93.56 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,635,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.66. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.20 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $777.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

