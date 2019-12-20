Analysts Set Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Target Price at C$12.57

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of REAL traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.00. 159,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 130.00. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

