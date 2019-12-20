Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (AERI, AIR, ARVN, CAMP, CCU, DVN, FFIV, HELE, HR, HTA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 20th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $169.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD). Dougherty & Co issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). Siebert Williams Shank issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS). Morgan Stanley issued a weight rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC). Northland Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

