Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,360 ($31.04).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.75 ($28.33).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,190 ($28.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,065.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,990.21. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders bought 1,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,268 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.