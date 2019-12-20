AON (NYSE:AON) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.11.

AON stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $209.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AON has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $209.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.18.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

