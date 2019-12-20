Apex Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Apex has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $945,857.00 and $29,965.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,742,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

