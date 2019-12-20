Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

