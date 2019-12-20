Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Price Down 20.4% After Earnings Miss

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) shares traded down 20.4% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $32.01, 1,981,570 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 917% from the average session volume of 194,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

