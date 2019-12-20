Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $873,127.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007713 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001633 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

