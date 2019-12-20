Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $658.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Sim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Insiders have purchased 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 102,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

