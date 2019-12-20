Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 10.4% Higher

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP)’s share price was up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.70), approximately 11,188,519 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Appreciate Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About Appreciate Group (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.