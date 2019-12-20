Arcblock (ABT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.14 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Bithumb and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.01181729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.