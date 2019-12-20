Arcblock Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.46 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Bibox and Kucoin. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $6.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00187638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.01225261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMart, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DDEX, LBank, DragonEX, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Bithumb, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

