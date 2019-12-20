Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $29.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arconic stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Arconic has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

