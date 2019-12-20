Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $491.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to post $491.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.70 million. Argo Group reported sales of $483.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Argo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. Argo Group has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $78.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Argo Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Argo Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Argo Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

