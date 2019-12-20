Argus Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $248.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Argus to $248.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.81.

Shares of VRTX opened at $217.78 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $1,397,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,475 shares of company stock worth $57,917,441. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

