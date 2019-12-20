Argus Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $248.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Argus to $248.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.81.
Shares of VRTX opened at $217.78 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.
In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $1,397,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,475 shares of company stock worth $57,917,441. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
