Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $72.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. 12,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $1,879,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,521,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,193. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

