Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) Announces GBX 2.10 Dividend

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ATS traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 338.50 ($4.45). 11,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 343 ($4.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13.
About Artemis Alpha Trust
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.