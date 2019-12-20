Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.09), 1,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,785% from the average session volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.51.

Athelney Trust Company Profile (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.