Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $14.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Athenex has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 67,222 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $691,714.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,191,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,884. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

