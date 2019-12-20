Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 63,252 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

