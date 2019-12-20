Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.40. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 612,211 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

