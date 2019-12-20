Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Price Up 12%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares were up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.70, approximately 209,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 110,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Get Atreca alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.